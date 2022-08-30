Multibagger IT stock hits record high after Nomura buys stake2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:16 AM IST
- Multibagger IT stock surged over 18 per cent today and hit new life-time high of ₹269.70 on NSE
Multibagger stock: IT service provider company BLS International Services Ltd shares zoomed over 18 per cent in early morning deals on Tuesday after the newsbreak of FII investment in the company. As per the bulk deal information available on the NSE website, global financial services firm Nomura Singapore Ltd has bought stake in the IT company. Nomura has bought 11 lakh shares of the multibagger IT stock paying ₹230 apiece. The deal was executed on 29th August 2022.