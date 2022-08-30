Multibagger IT stock hits record high after Nomura buys stake

Earlier, the multibagger IT company had reported strong Q1FY23 earnings. Operational Revenue of the company stood at ₹272.8 crores in Q1 FY23, up by 52.8 per cent from ₹178.5 crores in Q1 FY22. EBITDA stood at ₹31.5 crores in Q1 FY23, up from ₹18.8 crores in Q1 FY22. PBT was at ₹32.4 crores in Q1 FY23 compared to ₹20.8 crores in Q1 FY22. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹30.7 crores compared to ₹20.3 crores in the same period of last financial year. The company also Acquired Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. (ZMPL). BLS acquired 88.71 per cent stake in ZMPL, making it the largest business correspondent (BC) for SBI across India.

