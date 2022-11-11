Multibagger IT stock is 109% above 1-year low, record date for stock split fixed

The shares of Dev Information Technology Ltd closed today at ₹215.00 apiece, down by 3.17% from the previous close of ₹222.05. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 14,923 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 42,071 shares. Dev Information Technology got listed on the stock exchanges on April 17 2017 with an issue price of ₹42 per share, since then it has risen to today's closing price which represents an all-time high of around 600% in the last 5 years. In the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 473% and in the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 194.72%.

