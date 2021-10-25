Mphasis’ share price has grown by around 7x over the past five years (from around ₹445 in October 2016 to around ₹3,254 levels in October 2021). The multibagger stock has surged around 110% this year (year-to-date) so far, whereas, it has rallied 136% in a year's period. From ₹1,356 apiece, the stock currently trades around ₹3,207 per share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}