Multibagger IT stock of 2022 recommends final dividend

Multibagger IT stock of 2022 recommends final dividend1 min read . 11:05 PM IST
- In the IT industry, Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 985 crore.
In the IT industry, Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 985 crore. The firm, one of the top providers of IT services, provides creative solutions globally. The Company's Board of Directors met on Thursday, July 7, 2022, and they recommended a final dividend.
In the IT industry, Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 985 crore. The firm, one of the top providers of IT services, provides creative solutions globally. The Company's Board of Directors met on Thursday, July 7, 2022, and they recommended a final dividend.
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, July 07, 2022, and have considered, decided and approved the following:"
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Thursday, July 07, 2022, and have considered, decided and approved the following:"
The stock closed at ₹350.80 level on Friday, up by 2.26% from its previous close of ₹343.05. The stock has risen from ₹73.60 as of July 12, 2021 to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 376.63 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD) performance shows that the stock has climbed from ₹75.45 on January 3, 2022, to ₹350.80 as of July 8, 3:30 PM IST, representing a multibagger return of 364.94 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained from ₹96.20 on January 10, 2022, to the current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 264.66 per cent. Over the past month, the stock has climbed 5.63 per cent. The shares of Magellanic Cloud reached a 52-week high of ₹448.10 on 10/03/2022 and a 52-week low of ₹37.25 on 15/11/2021, putting the stock at a 21.82 per cent discount to its 52-week high and 840.40 per cent above its 52-week low at the current market price.