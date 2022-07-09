Multibagger IT stock of 2022 recommends final dividend

The stock closed at ₹350.80 level on Friday, up by 2.26% from its previous close of ₹343.05. The stock has risen from ₹73.60 as of July 12, 2021 to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 376.63 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD) performance shows that the stock has climbed from ₹75.45 on January 3, 2022, to ₹350.80 as of July 8, 3:30 PM IST, representing a multibagger return of 364.94 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained from ₹96.20 on January 10, 2022, to the current level during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 264.66 per cent. Over the past month, the stock has climbed 5.63 per cent. The shares of Magellanic Cloud reached a 52-week high of ₹448.10 on 10/03/2022 and a 52-week low of ₹37.25 on 15/11/2021, putting the stock at a 21.82 per cent discount to its 52-week high and 840.40 per cent above its 52-week low at the current market price.

