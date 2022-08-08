Multibagger IT stock hits record high, rallies over 120% in a year

The company's management has said that in case of recession and budget cuts, impact on Tata Elxsi is likely to be less than that on the industry because the company operates at competitive rates enabled by its high offshore presence and the critical strategic client projects on which it is working. “We expect Tata Elxsi to grow at 24%/15.3% in FY23E/FY24E, which would be higher than the industry growth rate," ICICI Securities had said in note last month.