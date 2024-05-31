Multibagger J.Kumar Infraprojects share price rises 14% to all time high. Axis Securities expects more upside
Stock Market today: Multibagger J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd share price gained more than 14% to all time high during intraday trades on Friday. A good Q4 result performance encourages and strong order book keep analyst positive. Analysts at Axis Securities expect another 12% upside for the stock.
Stock Market Today: Multibagger J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd share price gained more than 14% to all time high during intraday trades on Friday. The J. Kumar Infraprojects share price scaled all time high ₹757 on the NSE gaining more than 14% over its previous days close of ₹663.45.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started