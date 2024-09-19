Multibagger jewellery stock Motisons Jewellers declares 1:10 stock split: Check record date, other details

Motisons Jewellers' shares dropped approximately 4% on September 19 following a 1:10 stock split announcement. The Board set November 9, 2024, as the Record Date for determining shareholder eligibility for the split, with the stock hitting a low of 268.

Pranati Deva
Published19 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Trade Now
Mint Image
Mint Image

Shares of Motisons Jewellers declined around 4 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday, September 19, after the jewellery stock announced a 1:10 stock split.

"Sub-division/split of company’s 1 (one) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required," it said in an exchange filing.

The Board has fixed Saturday, November 09, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the proposed sub - division/split in nominal value of the Equity Shares of the Company, the filing added.

The stock fell as much as 3.9 percent to its day's low of 268.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger jewellery stock Motisons Jewellers declares 1:10 stock split: Check record date, other details

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

423.85
02:54 PM | 19 SEP 2024
10 (2.42%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

126.40
02:54 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-4.85 (-3.7%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.05
02:54 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-4.4 (-2.61%)

Indus Towers

383.20
02:54 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-44.35 (-10.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,385.95
02:42 PM | 19 SEP 2024
94 (7.28%)

K P R Mill

910.10
02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
51.15 (5.95%)

United Breweries

2,131.30
02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
82.3 (4.02%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,184.30
02:43 PM | 19 SEP 2024
39.4 (3.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue