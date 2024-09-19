Hello User
Multibagger jewellery stock Motisons Jewellers declares 1:10 stock split: Check record date, other details

Pranati Deva

Motisons Jewellers' shares dropped approximately 4% on September 19 following a 1:10 stock split announcement. The Board set November 9, 2024, as the Record Date for determining shareholder eligibility for the split, with the stock hitting a low of 268.

Mint Image

Shares of Motisons Jewellers declined around 4 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday, September 19, after the jewellery stock announced a 1:10 stock split.

"Sub-division/split of company’s 1 (one) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required," it said in an exchange filing.

The Board has fixed Saturday, November 09, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the proposed sub - division/split in nominal value of the Equity Shares of the Company, the filing added.

The stock fell as much as 3.9 percent to its day's low of 268.

