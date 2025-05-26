Stock Market Today: Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller shares edge higher after Q4 results 2025. The results were declared by the company over the weekend

Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller Q4 Results Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller Q4 FY 2025 net profit at ₹95 crores improved much compared to a loss of ₹124 crores in year ago quarter or Q4 FY 2024

As per PC Jeweller the JAnuary - March 2025 quarter or Q4 FY 2025 Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹144 crores improve multifold compared to ₹10 crores in Q4 FY 2024

Q4 FY 2025 Sales for Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller at ₹699 crores surged many times compared to ₹48 crores in Q4 FY 2024

As per PC Jeweller, the company has witnessed yet another successful quarter thanks to its efforts to maintain a balanced approach to the shifting customer preferences and keep its products in line with them. The company's financials for FY 2025, including the March 2025 quarter, show the effects of increased customer foot traffic and transactions.

Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller Business update – Q4 FY 2025 On September 30, 2024, the company signed a Settlement Agreement with the consortium banks, and as of March 31, 2025, it has fulfilled all of its obligations under the terms of the Settlement Agreement.

The Company highlighted that has lowered its outstanding obligations to its bankers by around 50% in FY 2025, and it is optimistic that it will pay off all of its outstanding debts to its banks by the end of FY 2026 and achieve debt free status.

As of March 31, 2025, the firm still operates a large network of 52 showrooms (including 3 franchisee showrooms) in 38 cities throughout 13 states in India (after the closure of showrooms at 3 locations, Siliguri, Durgapur, and Bhubaneshwar, during Q4 FY 2025).

The Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller highlighted that it continues to assess and enhance all other facets of its business operations while maintaining all of its core strengths, which include manufacturing and design capabilities, manufacturing facilities, skilled personnel, soft skills in the form of systems and procedures, customer policies, etc.

Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller share price movement PC Jeweller share price that opened at ₹13.50 further gained to RS 13.56 on the BSE on Monday which meant gains of almost 4% during the intraday trades.

The PC Jeweller share price having gained 171% in a year and more than 1100% in last 5 years has given Multibagger returns too the investors