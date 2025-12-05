Multibagger jewellery stock under ₹20 rallies 12% this week, biggest surge in five months

After remaining under pressure for nearly a month, shares of PC Jeweller made a strong comeback, surging 12% this week to ₹11 apiece. The rally also marked a recovery of 13.40% from the 14-month low of ₹9.70 apiece, touched last week.

Despite no fundamental trigger behind the stock’s sharp rebound, analysts suggest it is purely a technical move, which also helped the stock post its biggest weekly surge in five months.

The stock’s decline began after it hit a 52-week high of ₹19.65 apiece in July. While it has staged a sharp rebound, it still remains far from its recent peak, trading about 44% lower than that level.

While the stock’s short-term trend appears weak, its long-term performance remains robust. It is still up 287% over the past two years and has surged 550% in five years, a significant wealth creator for retail shareholders, who collectively held 47.7% of the company at the end of the September quarter.

In a regulatory filing today, the company also announced that it has received approval from the Uttar Pradesh government to join the CM-YUVA portal and plans to open 1,000 jewellery retail franchise outlets to support entrepreneurship and job creation.

PC Jeweller Q2 2025 Results PC Jeweller reported a 17.3% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹209.5 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26), supported by strong festive-season demand. Its revenue from operations surged 63.4% to ₹825.2 crore, while EBITDA more than doubled to ₹177.5 crore and margins improved to 21.5%, indicating better operational efficiency and robust sales momentum.

The company continued to pare debt, reducing outstanding dues by 23% during the quarter, after a 9% cut in Q1 and over 50% in the previous fiscal year. It reiterated its target of becoming debt-free by the end of FY26, which would help eliminate finance costs and allow working capital needs to be met entirely through internal operations.

PC Jeweller also expanded its retail presence during the quarter with a new franchise showroom in Pitampura, Delhi, and said it will keep exploring opportunities to widen its retail footprint. With rising demand, stronger revenue, and improving operations, the company remains confident about sustaining its growth trajectory.