Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of Punit Commercials Ltd has declared record date for issuance of bonus shares. The small-cap company has informed Indian exchanges that the company board has fixed record date for bonus share issue on 9th November 2022. The small-cap company has already considered and approved bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 means five bonus shares for each shares held by a shareholder on bonus shares record date.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares record date, the small-cap jewelry company said, "With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Punit Commercials Limited (Company) at its meeting held on October 04, 2022 considered the issue of fully paid-up Bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 (i.e., 5 bonus equity shares for every 1 equity share held) subject to the approval of the members of the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2022."

"The Board of Directors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on October 04, 2022 have authorized Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam, Managing Director of the Company to fix the Record date for the purpose of determining entitlement/ eligibility of shareholders (Members) to receive the Bonus Shares, and accordingly, the record date has been fixed as Wednesday, November 09, 2022," the small-cap jewelry company added.

Punit Commercials share price history

Shares of Punit Commercials are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. The BSE listed stock has risen from around ₹20 to ₹51.25 apiece levels in near one and half months, delivering near 150 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one month, this small-cap jewelry stock has surged from around 36.55 to ₹51.25 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 40 per cent.