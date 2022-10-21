Multibagger jewelry stock declared record date for 5:1 bonus shares. Do you own?

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares record date, the small-cap jewelry company said, "With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Punit Commercials Limited (Company) at its meeting held on October 04, 2022 considered the issue of fully paid-up Bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 (i.e., 5 bonus equity shares for every 1 equity share held) subject to the approval of the members of the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2022."