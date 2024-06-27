Multibagger JSW Energy stock zooms nearly 4% after unit signs PPAs for 1,325 MW of RE projects
JSW Energy's shares surged 4% after signing Power Purchase Agreements for wind and solar projects totaling 1,325 MW. The company aims to reach 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030.
Shares of JSW Energy, one of India's leading private sector power producers, surged nearly 4% in early morning trade to ₹739 apiece. This rise followed the announcement that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, through its subsidiaries, had signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for wind and solar projects totaling 1,325 MW.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started