Shares of JSW Energy , one of India's leading private sector power producers, surged nearly 4% in early morning trade to ₹739 apiece. This rise followed the announcement that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, through its subsidiaries, had signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for wind and solar projects totaling 1,325 MW.

These agreements include 1,025 MW with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of ₹2.66/KWh.

Notably, the 1,025 MW wind PPA is the largest single tranche PPA ever signed by SECI, featuring a blended tariff of ₹3.62 per kWh for a 25-year power supply period.

On June 24, JSW Neo Energy received a Letter of Award (LoA) on June 23 for setting up a 300 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power project from SECI. This award was part of a tariff-based competitive bid for setting up 1,200 MW of ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects (Tranche VIII).

JSW Energy has a total locked-in generation capacity of 13.6 GW, comprising 7.3 GW operational, 2.6 GW under-construction across wind, thermal, and hydro, and a RE pipeline of 3.7 GW (PPAs signed for 1.3 GW). The company also has 3.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through a battery energy storage system and hydro-pumped storage project.

The company aims to reach 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company is capitalizing on a significant clean energy market opportunity in India, positioning itself as a front-runner in the emerging hydrogen economy. It has signed an offtake agreement with JSW Steel for 3,800 tonnes per year of green hydrogen.

Additionally, the company has been allocated 6,500 tonnes per year under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program.

In the energy storage sector, including hydro-pumped storage and battery energy storage, the company aims to achieve 40 GWh or 5 GW of energy storage capacity by 2030, positioning itself as a leading player in energy storage solutions.

The company is also venturing into green hydrogen and its derivatives, including downstream chemicals such as green methanol, ethanol, and sustainable aviation fuel. Furthermore, it is developing a value chain to mitigate supply chain risks by entering solar module and wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturing.

In its first equity raise since listing in 2010, the company raised ₹5,000 crores through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in April 2024. The proceeds from the QIP are earmarked for repaying the company’s borrowings, investing in JSW Neo Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary), and other general corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, the stock over the last 3 years has delivered a return of 376% and 951% in last 5 years.

