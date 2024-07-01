Multibagger JSW Infrastructure share price rises 9% to all-time high

  • Stock Market Today; Multibagger JSW Infrastructure share price gained more than 9% to all-time high on Monday during intraday trades. The stock remains in news on having secured large order from Southern Railway, Chennai Division, for Construction & Operation of Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published12:09 PM IST
Multibagger JSW Infrastructure share price rises 9% to all time high(Photo: Courtesy company website)

JSW Infrastructure share price that opened at 330.75, slightly higher than previous close of 328.10 on the BSE , however gained strength and rose more than 9% to scale highs of 358.75.

JSW Infrastructure share price that has risen 124.38 in last one year has given multubagger returns to investors.

JSW Infrastructure share price remains in focus after having announced having won large tender from railways last week. The Contract won by JSW Infrastructure from the Southern Railway, Chennai Division, is for Construction & Operation of Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Arakkonam and is entirely on Railway Land.

(more to come)

 

 

 

