Multibagger JSW Infrastructure share price rises 9% to all-time high

Stock Market Today; Multibagger JSW Infrastructure share price gained more than 9% to all time high on Monday during intraday trades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Infrastructure share price that opened at ₹330.75, slightly higher than previous close of ₹328.10 on the BSE , however gained strength and rose more than 9% to scale highs of ₹358.75.

JSW Infrastructure share price that has risen 124.38 in last one year has given multubagger returns to investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Infrastructure share price remains in focus after having announced having won large tender from railways last week. The Contract won by JSW Infrastructure from the Southern Railway, Chennai Division, is for Construction & Operation of Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at Arakkonam and is entirely on Railway Land.

(more to come)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!