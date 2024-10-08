Multibagger Jyoti Structures shares up 10% after Ashish Kacholia acquires fresh stake in Q2

Jyoti Structures is engaged in the electricity transmission, distribution, and substation sectors. Ashish Kacholia acquired a fresh 2.52% stake in the company. For the quarter ending in June (Q1FY25), the company reported a consolidated net profit of 5.09 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Shares of Jyoti Structures jumped 10% in today's intraday trading, reaching 29.30 each, following the news that prominent investor Ashish Kacholia is now listed among the company's shareholders.  Known as the "Big Whale" of Dalal Street, Kacholia acquired a fresh 2.52% stake in Jyoti Structures, according to data from Trendlyne. However, the average buying price for his stake has not been disclosed.

Kacholia has been building his portfolio of stocks for about two decades now. His investment strategies, which include both increasing and reducing stakes in individual stocks, tend to have significant market implications, influencing trends both upward and downward.

Kacholia primarily focuses on mid- and small-cap stocks, which make up two-thirds of his portfolio. He is known for his expertise in diversification and efficient capital allocation, often concentrating his investments in various sectors, especially chemicals and petrochemicals.

Jyoti Structures is engaged in the electricity transmission, distribution, and substation sectors. The company specializes in delivering turnkey projects that encompass the design, testing, manufacturing, erection, and commissioning of transmission lines, substations, and power distribution projects, both in India and internationally.

In August, the company secured an order valued at 1.06 billion from a private developer for the supply of towers for a 765-kilovolt DC transmission line project. Additionally, in July, it won an order worth 1.17 billion from Adani Energy Solutions to build and partially supply a 765-kilovolt transmission line.

In April, Jyoti Structures successfully completed all three transmission lines awarded by Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone. 

According to the latest shareholding pattern, general shareholders own the majority stake in the company at 96.8%, followed by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) at 1.9% and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) at 1.4%.

Up over 480% since March 2023

Since March 2023, the company's shares have exhibited a consistent upward trend, surging from 5 per share to the current trading price of 29.30, marking an impressive gain of 486%. Despite this remarkable rally, the stock remains approximately 90% below its all-time high of 311, reached in February 2008.

Looking at the stock's yearly performance, it faced a decade-long decline from 2008 to 2018 before gaining momentum in 2019. 

For the quarter ending in June (Q1FY25), the company reported a consolidated net profit of 5.09 crore, compared to a net profit of 2.46 crore in the previous year. However, revenue from operations stood at 88.29 crore, a decrease from 185.17 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

