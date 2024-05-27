Multibagger! KPI Green Energy zooms over 24400% in 4 years; should you buy the stock?
KPI Green Energy has delivered remarkable returns to investors, soaring 24432% in 4 years. The stock surged 11007% in 3 years and 468% in 1 year. It is currently trading under ASM LT Stage 1, subject to enhanced scrutiny by stock exchanges for market integrity and investor protection.
Once a penny stock, KPI Green Energy has given multibagger returns to its investors in the long term. The stock has skyrocketed 24432 percent in the last four years from ₹7.48 in May 2020 to currently trade at ₹1,835.
