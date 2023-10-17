Multibagger liquor stock hits upper circuit after ₹180 crore loan sanction. Shares close to record high
Multibagger stock has delivered 125% return in last one year
Multibagger stock: Shares of Jagatjit Industries Ltd have been in uptrend since March 2023. The BSE listed stock bottomed out at around ₹90 and went on to hit ₹150 apiece levels during morning deals on Tuesday. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. In post-Covid rebound, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹19 to ₹150 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 700 per cent return to its positional investors who took position during borrom fishing after the Covid-19 sell off. However, it seems that the small-cap brewery stock still has some steam left in it.
