Concor share price: Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) touched a new all-time high on Friday. The shares extended their rally for the fourth consecutive day. Riding on the back of the bull, Concor shares have doubled investors' wealth in two years. It has emerged as a multibagger stock. Investors are upbeat about Concor after the Union Cabinet approved the policy for leasing railways land for Gati Shakti terminals. Concor is also set to pay a final dividend of 60% to shareholders for fiscal FY22. Experts continue to remain positive on Concor stock ahead and have given a 'buy' rating.

