Multibagger: Lumax Auto stock grows 230% in 2 years, 400% in 5 years; is it still a ‘buy’?
Auto ancillary sector has witnessed stock gains, with Lumax Auto among notable performers. The company's success lies in securing orders, expanding into EV segment. Sharekhan maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹650 per share.
Auto ancillary companies have seen substantial increases in their stock prices in recent years, propelled by heightened demand for vehicles. This surge in demand is linked to rapid urbanisation and a burgeoning middle-class population with increasing disposable incomes, fostering greater ownership of motor vehicles.
