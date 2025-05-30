Multibagger Lumax Auto stock jumps 20% to record high after strong Q4; gains 57% in May

Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies surged 20% to an all-time high of 834 after reporting a 50% YoY increase in Q4FY25 revenue, crossing 1,000 crore. The company also saw a 55.2% rise in net profit in March quarter. 

A Ksheerasagar( with inputs from Deutsche Welle)
Published30 May 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Multibagger Lumax Auto stock jumps 20% to record high after strong Q4; gains 57% in May
Multibagger Lumax Auto stock jumps 20% to record high after strong Q4; gains 57% in May(Pixabay)

Multibagger auto ancillary stock in focus: Continuing its unwavering rally, shares of Lumax Auto Technologies, one of the leading auto component manufacturers, climbed another 20% in intraday trade on Friday, May 30, hitting an all-time high of 834 apiece as investors cheered the company’s March quarter numbers, released post-market hours on Thursday.

On Thursday, the company reported a 50% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated revenue for Q4FY25, crossing the 1,000 crore mark for the first time to reach 1,133 crore. For the full FY25, revenue stood at 3,636 crore, reflecting a 29% YoY increase.

Also Read | Ola Electric shares tank 10% to below ₹50 after Q4 results. How to trade?

Consolidated net profit surged to 80 crore in Q4FY25, a 55.2% YoY rise, while for the full year, net profit climbed to 229.2 crore, a 37.3% YoY growth. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased to 26.08 in FY25, up from 19.10 in the previous year.

On a standalone basis, revenue from OEM customers grew 7% in Q4FY25 and 13% for the full year, while the aftermarket segment achieved its first-ever double-digit annual growth, increasing 10% quarter-on-quarter, indicating strong customer traction and product acceptance.

The company stated that its strategic focus on inorganic growth—including targeted acquisitions, entry into alternative fuels, and the consolidation of its IAC India operations—has positioned it well for the evolving automotive landscape.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy share price rallies 13% as Q4 net profit jumps nearly 5-fold

“The improved EBITDA margins reflect our operational excellence and the synergies we are realizing from our expanded portfolio. As we move forward, we remain committed to leveraging both organic and inorganic growth levers to create sustainable value for all stakeholders,” the company said.

Looking ahead, with a robust balance sheet, strategic acquisitions, and an expanding product portfolio, Lumax Auto Technologies believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing automotive market and emerging mobility solutions.

Lumax Auto Technologies share price trend

The stock's stellar rally today has pushed it to gain 57% in May so far and also 85% recovery from the April 7 low, which also lifted the stock to gain 390% in 3 years and 1014% in the last 5 years.

Also Read | Indian auto ancillary industry to witness slower growth in FY25 and FY26: ICRA

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, has been a manufacturer of a wide range of products (advanced plastics, 2/3-wheeler lighting, chassis, gear shifters, shift towers, emission systems, seat frames, oxygen sensors, on-board antennas, electric devices & components, wiring harnesses, vehicle interior components & CNG delivery systems).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Lumax Auto stock jumps 20% to record high after strong Q4; gains 57% in May
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.