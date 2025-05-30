Multibagger Lumax Auto stock jumps 20% to record high after strong Q4; gains 57% in May

Multibagger auto ancillary stock in focus: Continuing its unwavering rally, shares of Lumax Auto Technologies, one of the leading auto component manufacturers, climbed another 20% in intraday trade on Friday, May 30, hitting an all-time high of ₹834 apiece as investors cheered the company’s March quarter numbers, released post-market hours on Thursday.

On Thursday, the company reported a 50% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated revenue for Q4FY25, crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time to reach ₹1,133 crore. For the full FY25, revenue stood at ₹3,636 crore, reflecting a 29% YoY increase.

Consolidated net profit surged to ₹80 crore in Q4FY25, a 55.2% YoY rise, while for the full year, net profit climbed to ₹229.2 crore, a 37.3% YoY growth. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹26.08 in FY25, up from ₹19.10 in the previous year.

On a standalone basis, revenue from OEM customers grew 7% in Q4FY25 and 13% for the full year, while the aftermarket segment achieved its first-ever double-digit annual growth, increasing 10% quarter-on-quarter, indicating strong customer traction and product acceptance.

The company stated that its strategic focus on inorganic growth—including targeted acquisitions, entry into alternative fuels, and the consolidation of its IAC India operations—has positioned it well for the evolving automotive landscape.

“The improved EBITDA margins reflect our operational excellence and the synergies we are realizing from our expanded portfolio. As we move forward, we remain committed to leveraging both organic and inorganic growth levers to create sustainable value for all stakeholders,” the company said.

Looking ahead, with a robust balance sheet, strategic acquisitions, and an expanding product portfolio, Lumax Auto Technologies believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing automotive market and emerging mobility solutions.

Lumax Auto Technologies share price trend The stock's stellar rally today has pushed it to gain 57% in May so far and also 85% recovery from the April 7 low, which also lifted the stock to gain 390% in 3 years and 1014% in the last 5 years.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, has been a manufacturer of a wide range of products (advanced plastics, 2/3-wheeler lighting, chassis, gear shifters, shift towers, emission systems, seat frames, oxygen sensors, on-board antennas, electric devices & components, wiring harnesses, vehicle interior components & CNG delivery systems).