Multibagger Manish Goel stock hits life-time high despite stock market crash

Suryalata Spinning Mills share price history

In last one month, Suryalata Spinning Mills share price has risen from around ₹315 to ₹679 apiece levels, logging around 115 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has surged from near ₹305 to ₹679 per share levels, delivering 120 per cent return to its shareholders. In fact, in last six months as well, this textile stock has doubled its positional shareholders' money. This stock has been in uptrend from the last week of February 2023 till date and has remained strong despite short term weakness in Indian stock market like today.