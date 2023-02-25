Multibagger Manish Goel stock turns 1 lakh into 1.57 crore in 14 years

Maithan Alloys bonus share history

However, there is one more benefit that a long term investor enjoyed in this multibagger chemical stock. This chemical stock has traded ex-bonus in 2010 and 2015 as well. So, if an investor who believed in bottom fishing at the time of global economic slowdown in 2008-09, he or she would have got two bonus share benefits as well. As per the information available on BSE website, Maithan Alloys share traded ex-bonus 17th June 2010 for issuance of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. This means, one bonus share was awarded to the eligible shareholders of the company for each two shares they held. Similarly, on 15th July 2015, Maithan Alloys shares traded ex-bonus for issuance of 1:1 bonus shares, which means one bonus share was award for each share held by the eligible shareholders of the company.