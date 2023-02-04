Multibagger stock: . stock market investor is often remined that Rome was not build in a day but Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed in a single day. Market experts and investment advisers always ask equity investors to invest instead of trading because when you trade its broker who makes money. As per the latest SEBI data, Only 11 per cent people could made money from intraday trading in FY22, which means money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait.

According to value investor Manish Goel, one should try and hold a stock as long as one can. To know what does Manish Goel mean while advising an investor to go long, one needs to look at the Manish Goel stocks that he had recommended long years ago.

One such Manish Goel portfolio stock is KPR Mill. This BSE and NSE listed stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in long term. However, a long term investor enjoys some extra benefit like bonus shares, stock split, buyback of shares, dividend, etc. Long term investors of this multibagger stock also had such benefits in form of two stock splits that the company announced in last 10 years. Due to these two stock splits declared by KPR Mill Ltd, an investor's ₹1 lakh turned to over ₹6 crore in last 11 years.

KPR Mill share price history

KPR Mill shares have remained under sell off heat for last one year. The long term multibagger stock has been in base building mode since January 2022. However, in last five years, this stock has delivered to the tune of 270 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 11 years, this is one of the multibagger penny stocks as it has risen from around ₹8.85 apiece levels (close price on BSE on 3rd February 2012) to ₹533.45 per share levels, delivering around 5,900 per cent return to its positional investors.

KPR Mill stock split history

However, there is a catch. This Manish Goel stock has announced stock split on two occasions in last 11 years. As per the information available on BSE's official website, KPR Mill shares first traded ex-split on 29th November 2016 after its board of directors approved stock sub-division in 1:2 ratio. Mean, one KPR Mill shares of face value ₹10 were subdivided into two shares with a face value of ₹5 per equity share. Then after, on 24th September 2021, this multibagger penny stock once again traded ex-split for subdivision of shares in 1:5 ratio.

Impact on long term investor

If someone had invested in this multibagger stock 11 years ago, its shareholding in the stock would have doubled after 1:2 stock split in 2016 and that double shares would have become 5 time again after the stock was subdivided into 1:5 ratio. So, after these two stock splits, a long term investor who invested in this multibagger stock 11 years ago, its shareholding surged 10 time due to the two above-mentioned stock subdivisions.

₹ 1 lakh turns to ₹ 6 crore

If an investor had invested in this Manish Goel stock 11 years ago, he or she would have got these penny stocks at around ₹8.85 apiece. So, total shares one would have got after investing ₹1 lakh in this stock would have been around 11,300. After two stock splits in the ratio of 1:2 and 1:5 respectively, one's total shares in the company would have become 1.13 lakh today.

KPR Mill share price today is ₹533.45 apiece on BSE. So, one's ₹1 lakh invested in this multibagger penny stock 11 years ago, would have become over ₹6 crore today ( ₹533.45 x 1,13,000), provided the investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout these 11 years.