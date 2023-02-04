Multibagger Manish Goel stock turns 1 lakh to 6 crore in 11 years

KPR Mill share price history

KPR Mill shares have remained under sell off heat for last one year. The long term multibagger stock has been in base building mode since January 2022. However, in last five years, this stock has delivered to the tune of 270 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 11 years, this is one of the multibagger penny stocks as it has risen from around ₹8.85 apiece levels (close price on BSE on 3rd February 2012) to ₹533.45 per share levels, delivering around 5,900 per cent return to its positional investors.