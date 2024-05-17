Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price jumps 14.5% to hit all-time high: Should you buy, sell or hold?
Stock Market Today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price rose 14.5 per cent to scale an all-time high on Friday, before closing with gains of 12.18 per cent at ₹2,737 on the NSE. Should you buy, hold or sell the stock that has risen 250 per cent in a year and 1529 per cent in five years?
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price rose 14.5 per cent to scale an all- time high of ₹2,794 on Friday on the NSE, before closing with gains of 12.18 per cent at ₹2,737. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price, having risen 250 per cent in a year and 1529 per cent in five years, has given multibagger returns to investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started