Multibagger Mazagon Dock gets ‘sell’ call from ICICI Securities; brokerage sees over 66% downside – here's why
ICICI Securities issues ‘sell’ call on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, setting target price at ₹900, indicating over 66% downside from previous close.
Multibagger stock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has received a ‘sell’ call from domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities as it believes the positives have already been factored in.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started