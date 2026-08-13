Multibagger Mercury EV-Tech stock to be in focus on Friday after June quarter results

Shares of small-cap multibagger stock Mercury EV-Tech are likely to be on investors' radar on Friday, 14 August, as the company announced its June quarter performance today (Q1FY27).
It reported a 47.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to ₹33.38 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹22.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Sequentially, revenue increased 65.2% from ₹20.21 crore in Q4FY26. Total revenue, including other income, stood at ₹33.74 crore, up from ₹23.07 crore YoY and ₹24.92 crore QoQ.
On the operating front, EBITDA increased 38.1% YoY to ₹2.62 crore, compared with ₹2.37 crore in the March quarter and ₹2.62 crore in Q1FY26. The EBITDA margin stood at 10.8%, compared with 9.5% in Q4FY26 and 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.
At the bottom line, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹1.56 crore, compared with ₹0.17 crore in Q4FY26, marking a sharp sequential improvement, while it declined 4.2% from ₹1.63 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The profit was impacted by the sharp jump in operating expenses, which jumped to ₹31.79 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹24.07 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹20.88 crore in Q1FY26, primarily due to higher material consumption and purchases of stock-in-trade.
Mercury EV-Tech is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electric vehicles and other related renewable energy products. It not only produces vehicles but also manufactures critical components such as batteries, chassis, and motor controllers.
Its product range spans from two-wheelers to buses, loaders, and passenger vehicles, catering to various transportation needs.
The company’s shares have struggled to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹140 in September 2024 and have since declined by more than 74% to around ₹34.
Despite the recent weakness, the stock’s five-year returns remain impressive, with the shares delivering a gain of around 1,775%. The strong long-term performance was largely driven by a sharp rally between April 2022 and December 2023, during which the stock surged from around ₹2.60 to ₹130 apiece.
This translated into a massive gain of nearly 4,900% during the period. The stock remained in a strong bull run, particularly between July 2023 and December 2023, when it closed higher in most months.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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