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Multibagger Mercury EV-Tech stock to be in focus on Friday after June quarter results

Mercury EV-Tech reported a 47.9% YoY revenue increase to 33.38 crore for Q1FY27. EBITDA rose 38.1% YoY to 2.62 crore, but net profit decreased by 4.2% to 1.56 crore, affected by rising expenses. The stock declined 74% from its 2024 high.

A Ksheerasagar
Published13 Aug 2026, 09:54 PM IST
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Mercury EV-Tech is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electric vehicles and other related renewable energy products.
Mercury EV-Tech is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electric vehicles and other related renewable energy products.(Pixabay)
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Shares of small-cap multibagger stock Mercury EV-Tech are likely to be on investors' radar on Friday, 14 August, as the company announced its June quarter performance today (Q1FY27).

It reported a 47.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to 33.38 crore in Q1FY27, compared with 22.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Sequentially, revenue increased 65.2% from 20.21 crore in Q4FY26. Total revenue, including other income, stood at 33.74 crore, up from 23.07 crore YoY and 24.92 crore QoQ.

On the operating front, EBITDA increased 38.1% YoY to 2.62 crore, compared with 2.37 crore in the March quarter and 2.62 crore in Q1FY26. The EBITDA margin stood at 10.8%, compared with 9.5% in Q4FY26 and 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.

At the bottom line, the consolidated net profit stood at 1.56 crore, compared with 0.17 crore in Q4FY26, marking a sharp sequential improvement, while it declined 4.2% from 1.63 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The profit was impacted by the sharp jump in operating expenses, which jumped to 31.79 crore in the reporting quarter from 24.07 crore in Q4FY26 and 20.88 crore in Q1FY26, primarily due to higher material consumption and purchases of stock-in-trade.

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Mercury EV-Tech is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electric vehicles and other related renewable energy products. It not only produces vehicles but also manufactures critical components such as batteries, chassis, and motor controllers.

Its product range spans from two-wheelers to buses, loaders, and passenger vehicles, catering to various transportation needs.

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Stock down 74% from peak, but five-year returns remain impressive

The company’s shares have struggled to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of 140 in September 2024 and have since declined by more than 74% to around 34.

Despite the recent weakness, the stock’s five-year returns remain impressive, with the shares delivering a gain of around 1,775%. The strong long-term performance was largely driven by a sharp rally between April 2022 and December 2023, during which the stock surged from around 2.60 to 130 apiece.

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This translated into a massive gain of nearly 4,900% during the period. The stock remained in a strong bull run, particularly between July 2023 and December 2023, when it closed higher in most months.

Also Read | Small-cap EV stock Mercury Ev-Tech jumps over 14% despite sideways markets
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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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