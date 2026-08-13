Multibagger Mercury EV-Tech stock to be in focus on Friday after June quarter results

Shares of small-cap multibagger stock Mercury EV-Tech are likely to be on investors' radar on Friday, 14 August, as the company announced its June quarter performance today (Q1FY27).
It reported a 47.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to ₹33.38 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹22.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Sequentially, revenue increased 65.2% from ₹20.21 crore in Q4FY26. Total revenue, including other income, stood at ₹33.74 crore, up from ₹23.07 crore YoY and ₹24.92 crore QoQ.
On the operating front, EBITDA increased 38.1% YoY to ₹2.62 crore, compared with ₹2.37 crore in the March quarter and ₹2.62 crore in Q1FY26. The EBITDA margin stood at 10.8%, compared with 9.5% in Q4FY26 and 11.6% in the year-ago quarter.
At the bottom line, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹1.56 crore, compared with ₹0.17 crore in Q4FY26, marking a sharp sequential improvement, while it declined 4.2% from ₹1.63 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The profit was impacted by the sharp jump in operating expenses, which jumped to ₹31.79 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹24.07 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹20.88 crore in Q1FY26, primarily due to higher material consumption and purchases of stock-in-trade.
Mercury EV-Tech is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electric vehicles and other related renewable energy products. It not only produces vehicles but also manufactures critical components such as batteries, chassis, and motor controllers.
Its product range spans from two-wheelers to buses, loaders, and passenger vehicles, catering to various transportation needs.
The company’s shares have struggled to regain momentum since hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹140 in September 2024 and have since declined by more than 74% to around ₹34.
Despite the recent weakness, the stock’s five-year returns remain impressive, with the shares delivering a gain of around 1,775%. The strong long-term performance was largely driven by a sharp rally between April 2022 and December 2023, during which the stock surged from around ₹2.60 to ₹130 apiece.
This translated into a massive gain of nearly 4,900% during the period. The stock remained in a strong bull run, particularly between July 2023 and December 2023, when it closed higher in most months.
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