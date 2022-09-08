Multibagger metal stock announces record date for ₹5 per share dividend2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 09:49 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹2,439.30 crore, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of ₹2,439.30 crore, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the mining and metal sector. One of India's most prominent, varied, and integrated commodity producers is the firm. Mining, ferro alloy, power, beneficiation of manganese, iron ore, solar power, and hospitality are all included in the company's business portfolio. Potential investors should take notice of the record date that the firm has set for the purpose of the final dividend.