Multibagger metal stock announces record date for 5 per share dividend

The shares of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd ended today's trading session on the NSE at ₹905.00 a piece, up 0.87% from yesterday's close of ₹897.20. A multibagger return and an all-time high of 6,323.00% have been achieved by the stock price, which soared from ₹14.09 on May 9th, 2005 to the present market price. An investment of ₹1 lakh made 17 years ago in the stock would now have become ₹64.23 lakhs. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 221.97% which also results in a CAGR of 26.35% approx. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 39.69% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 7.98% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,700.13 on (12/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹537.76 on (21/09/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 46.76% below the high and 68.29% above the low.

