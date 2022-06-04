Multibagger metal stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen from ₹9.80 on January 3rd, 2022 to the last traded price, representing an 87.24 per cent gain so far in 2022. Ashnisha Industries' stock has risen from ₹8.07 as of December 8, 2021 to the last traded price of ₹18.35, representing a multibagger return of 127.39 per cent. However, the stock has dropped -4.92 per cent in the past month, and Ashnisha Industries is now trading above the 5 days, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages at the last traded price. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹20.30 on April 25, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹4.35 on June 8, 2021, indicating that when it opens for trading, it would be available at a discount of almost 9% from its 52-week-high.