Multibagger metal stock jumps 8% to 52-week high after strong Q1 results 2025. Do you own?

Manaksia Coated Metals share price jumped over 8% to hit a 52-week high on Thursday after the company reported strong Q1 results. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 8.32% to a fresh high of ₹169.25 apiece on the BSE.

The coated steel manufacturer and exporter, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.01 crore in the first quarter of FY26, recording a sharp jump of 369.70% from ₹2.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

The company’s consolidated revenue in Q1FY26 grew 29.97% to ₹253.94 crore from ₹195.38 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Total sales volume increased by 18.69% YoY reaching 29,248 MT. Export revenue was at ₹141.83 crore, contributing 56.78% of the total revenue, whereas domestic revenue contributed ₹107.95 crore, which is 43.22% of the total revenue.

At the operational level, EBITDA during the June quarter increased 93.36% to ₹28.62 crore from ₹14.80 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 11.27% from 7.57%, YoY.

The company’s total order book comprised ₹337 crore from exports and ₹113 crore from domestic markets.

Karan Agrawal, Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries said that the company achieved robust capacity utilisation at its Kutch, Gujarat facility — 85% on the continuous galvanising line and a full 100% on the colour coating line.

“Looking ahead, we are advancing steadily on our strategic roadmap. Initiatives such as the upgradation of our galvanising line to Alu-Zinc, the planned 7.0 MWp captive solar power plant, and the addition of a second colour coating line will enhance our product range, improve cost efficiency, and bolster our long-term competitiveness,” said Agrawal.

The recent capital raise has strengthened our balance sheet, significantly lowering debt and interest costs, which will support future profitability and investments, he added.

Manaksia Coated Metals Dividend Record Date Manaksia Coated Metals has announced the record date for the entitlement of its final dividend. The company’s board of directors has approved Tuesday, 9 September 2025, as the record date to record the names of shareholders entitled to receive final dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the 15th Annual General Meeting.

Manaksia Coated Metals Share Price Manaksia Coated Metals share price has rallied 26% in one month, and has jumped 74% in three months. Over the past six months, the smallcap stock has gained 50%, while it has risen 39% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Manaksia Coated Metals share price has delivered multibagger returns of 156% in one year, and a staggering 3,200% in five years.

At 11:20 AM, Manaksia Coated Metals share price was trading 5.63% higher at ₹165.05 apiece on the BSE.