Multibagger metal stock revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Do you own?

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to our letter dated 11th November, 2022, wherein we had intimated the ‘Record Date’ as 24th November, 2022 for issue of bonus equity shares, subject to approval of shareholders. As suggested by the Stock Exchanges, the Record Date for issue of bonus equity shares has been revised and fixed Monday, 28th November, 2022 as “Record Date" to ascertain the shareholders entitled to receive bonus equity share in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Share for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share, subject to the approval of shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot. You are requested to kindly take the same on record."