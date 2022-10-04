Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The metal company's board has already announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 that means one bonus share for every two equity shares held by the shareholders of the company.

As per the information available on the BSE website, "Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date 13/10/2022."

Shivalik Bimetal Controls bonus shares

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares record date, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, October 13, 2022, as the Record Date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares."

In previous exchange communication with Indian bourses, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd said, "In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e 29th day of August, 2022, has inter alia considered and approved issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., one Bonus equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every Two fully paid up equity shares held, as on the record date."

Shivalik Bimetal Controls share price history

In last one month, this metal stock has surged from 643 to ₹740 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of ₹17 per cent in this time. In last six months, Shivalik Bimetal Controls share price has appreciated from around ₹511 to ₹740 per share levels, recording near 45 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this stock has shot up from ₹398 to ₹740 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of ₹90 per cent in this period. In last one year, this metal stock has risen from around ₹272 to ₹740 apiece levels, logging around 175 per cent rise in this time frame. However, in last 5 years, this multibagger metal stock has shot up more than 900 per cent.

Similarly, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹4.75 to ₹740 apiece levels, delivering around 15,500 per cent return in this time. Likewise, in last 20 years, this metal stock has risen from around ₹1.50 apiece to ₹740 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 49,250 per cent in these two decades.

