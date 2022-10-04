Multibagger metal stock fixes record date for bonus share issue. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 12:37 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Metal company has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for bonus shares
Bonus shares 2022: The board of directors of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd has fixed 13th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The metal company's board has already announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 that means one bonus share for every two equity shares held by the shareholders of the company.