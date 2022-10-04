Multibagger metal stock fixes record date for bonus share issue. Do you own?

Shivalik Bimetal Controls share price history

In last one month, this metal stock has surged from 643 to ₹740 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of ₹17 per cent in this time. In last six months, Shivalik Bimetal Controls share price has appreciated from around ₹511 to ₹740 per share levels, recording near 45 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this stock has shot up from ₹398 to ₹740 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of ₹90 per cent in this period. In last one year, this metal stock has risen from around ₹272 to ₹740 apiece levels, logging around 175 per cent rise in this time frame. However, in last 5 years, this multibagger metal stock has shot up more than 900 per cent.