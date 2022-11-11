Multibagger mid-cap stock declares dividend of 30 apiece, PAT jump 36% in Q2

In Q2FY23 the company declared net sales of ₹253.94 crore compared to ₹273.23 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹248.92 crore posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 2.01% but a QoQ fall of 7.05%. The company reported a total expense of ₹212.69 crore Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹233.58 crore posted in Q1FY23 and ₹216.62 crore posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY fall of 1.81% and a QoQ fall of 8.94%. The company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹47.87 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹43.34 crore in Q1FY23 and ₹35.39 crore posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 35.26% and a QoQ growth of 10.45%. The company reported a net profit of ₹35.45 crore Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹32.11 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹26.03 crore posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 36.18% and a QoQ growth of 10.40%. The EPS climbed to ₹11.23 per share in Q2FY23 compared to ₹10.17 in Q1FY23 and ₹8.25 posted in Q2FY22.

