Multibagger mid-cap stock declares 55 apiece dividend, sales up 35% in Q2

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net sales of ₹2,089.29 crore in Q2FY23 compared to Rs. 1,547.58 crores posted in Q2FY22, representing a YoY growth of 35%. Net profit reached Rs. 115.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 up 19.76% from Rs. 96.04 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) surged to Rs. 36.64 in Q2FY23, compared to Rs. 30.59 posted in Q2FY22. On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of ₹467.89 crore in Q2FY23, up 13.86% from Rs. 410.95 crore posted in Q2FY22. Net profit plummeted by 79.64% year-on-year to Rs. 38.36 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs. 188.40 crore in Q2FY22. Polyplex Corp.'s earnings per share (EPS) dropped from Rs. 60.01 in September 2021 to Rs. 12.22 in September 2022.

