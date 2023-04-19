Elgi Equipments, a leading air compressor manufacturer, outperformed benchmarks on Wednesday and gained by nearly 8% on Dalal Street. In its Midcap medallion report, Religare Broking has given a 'Buy' recommendation for a target price of ₹530 per share. The outlook for the target price in Elgi is set for 21 days. Elgi is a multibagger stock and has recorded triple-digit upside in percentage terms in post-Covid level.

