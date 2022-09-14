Multibagger midcap stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Should you invest?

India's largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles in India, Kajaria Ceramics (KJC) will be in focus on September 15 as shares turn ex-dividend on this day ahead of the record date. The company will pay a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share for fiscal FY22. The dividend date is expected to be paid before October 22. Ahead of the ex-date, the company's shares were under pressure. However, in two years, the shares have more than doubled on Dalal Street.

