Stock Market Today: Multibagger MOIL Ltd share price skyrocketed more than 8% on Thursday. The gains for MOIL share price were fueled by price hike announcements.

With todays gains the MOIL share price have risen 179% in last one year giving Multibagger returns to investors.

More than 45% of India's total manganese production comes from State Owned MOIL, the nation's biggest producer of manganese ore. with effect from 1st of May' 2024, MOIL Ltd has revised prices for Manganese Ore and other products

Also Read- Coal India Q4 results today: Here's what analysts expect

1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been increased by 40% on the prevailing prices for the month of May'2024

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44% have been increased by 25% on the prevailing prices

3. The prices of all SMGR or Silico Manganese Grade (Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Fines and Chemical grades have been increased by 25% on the prevailing prices

4. The basic price of Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased by Rs. 2000 per metric tonne from Rs.207000/- per metric tonne to Rs. 209000/- pmt for the month of May, 2024.

As the price hikes may drive benefits, the MOIL Ltd had also announced strong production and sales volumes a few days back

Also Read- REC jumps 9.5% to record high on strong Q4 results, soars 30.5% in 8 sessions

At 17.56 lakh tonnes, registering a significant growth of 35% y-o-y in FY24 , MOIL Ltd registered its highest ever production recorded in a year. The same was 29% higher than the previous best ever production of 13.64 lakh tonnes in FY 2007-08

MOIL also achieved its best ever annual sales of 15.36 lakh tonnes in FY’24, which marked a remarkable growth of 30% y-o-y. The sales volume was 10% higher than the previous best ever sales of 13.92 lakh tonnes in FY 2007-08.

For the quarter Ending March'2024, analysts at Antiue Stock Broking expect revenue at ₹363.4 crore to rise 18.7% sequentially. As Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹128.4 crore is expected to rise sequentially, the net profit is expected to rise 54% sequentially to ₹84 crore.

MOIL remains among top picks of Antique Stock Broking in the metals space along with NMDC Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment

REC More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author