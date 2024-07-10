Multibagger NALCO share price: 5 key reasons why SBI Securities expects 19% gains for the stock

Stock Market Today: Multibagger National Aluminium Company (NALCO) share price that has gained more than 137% in last one year sees strong investors and analysts confidence. The National Aluminium Company (NALCO) share price is currently trading at ₹197-198 levels. the target price of SBI securities for National Aluminium Company (NALCO) share price stands at ₹234.60. Here are 5 key reasons why SBI Securities expects more than 19% upside for the Nalco share price.
3. Power supply agreement. NTPC, NALCO and NTPC have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for supply about 1,200 MW or more of uninterrupted power meet NALCO's needs for expanding the capacity of its smelter capacity in Angul, Odisha.
4. Captive Coal: The company ramped up their Utkal block D coal mine to 2 million tons per annum in FY24, consequentially leading to lower power and fuel costs. The current efforts towards starting Utkal block E, will increase the captive coal usage to 4 million tons per year by FY25 and contribute to even more fuel and power cost savings.
5. Alumina expansion: The 1 million ton per annum brownfield alumina expansion is scheduled to commission in second half FY26 and fully ramp up in FY27. From FY26 ahead, more alumina volume will help achieve a greater topline. Over the following few years, a 0.5 mtpa expansion of the aluminum smelter is also planned.
At the current price, the NALCO stock is trading at 10.6 times and 8.6 times its FY25 and FY26 estimated Enterprise Value to Ebitda based on Bloomberg consensus estimate, said analysts at SBI Securities. Ebitda stands for Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions