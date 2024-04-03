Multibagger NALCO share price rises 5% to 52-week highs on strong business updates; achieves record production and sales
Stock Market Today: Multibagger National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO) share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday to scale 52-week highs on strong business updates. NALCO achieved record Aluminium and Bauxite production during FY24
Multibagger stock NALCO ( National Aluminium Co. Ltd. ) share price gained more than 5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday on strong business updates. The share price already is up more than 118% over the last one year on strong earnings growth and business outlook.
