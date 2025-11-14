Multibagger Navratna PSU stock rallies over 4% after Q2 results 2025 — Details here

Multibagger Navratna PSU stock: Engineers India share price rallied more than 4% during the intraday trading session on Friday, 14 November 2025, after the company announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26.

Although the PSU company's consolidated net profits dropped on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Engineers India's standalone net profits recorded a 45% rise in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Engineers India Q2 results Engineers India announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Friday, 14 November 2025. The company recorded a 16% drop in its second-quarter net profits to ₹83.48 crore, compared to ₹99.63 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated statements.

However, looking at the standalone financial statements, the company witnessed a 45% rise in its net profits to ₹114.90 crore in the second-quarter results, compared to ₹79,12 crore in the same period a year ago.

The standalone revenue from core operations also rose 33% YoY to ₹900.40 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹676.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Engineers India share price Engineers India shares jumped 4.4% to hit the intraday high of ₹198.95 during Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹190.55 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results during the afternoon market session on 14 November 2025.

