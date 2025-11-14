Mint Market
Multibagger Navratna PSU stock rallies over 4% after Q2 results 2025 — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated14 Nov 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Multibagger Navratna PSU stock: Engineers India announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Friday, 14 November 2025.
Multibagger Navratna PSU stock: Engineers India share price rallied more than 4% during the intraday trading session on Friday, 14 November 2025, after the company announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26.

Although the PSU company's consolidated net profits dropped on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Engineers India's standalone net profits recorded a 45% rise in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Engineers India Q2 results

Engineers India announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Friday, 14 November 2025. The company recorded a 16% drop in its second-quarter net profits to 83.48 crore, compared to 99.63 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated statements.

However, looking at the standalone financial statements, the company witnessed a 45% rise in its net profits to 114.90 crore in the second-quarter results, compared to 79,12 crore in the same period a year ago.

The standalone revenue from core operations also rose 33% YoY to 900.40 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to 676.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Engineers India share price

Engineers India shares jumped 4.4% to hit the intraday high of 198.95 during Friday's stock market session, compared to 190.55 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results during the afternoon market session on 14 November 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

