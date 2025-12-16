Multibagger Navratna PSU stock to be in focus after ₹345 crore order book update — Details here

Multibagger Navratna PSU stock: NBCC India (National Buildings Construction Corporation) share price is set to be in focus of the stock market investors on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, after the State-run company bagged orders worth ₹345 crore.

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, NBCC bagged two orders amounting to ₹345 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and Kandla SEZ, according to the BSE filing.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah picks 7 stocks to buy for long-term, sees Nifty 50 at 50K by 2030

NBCC order book update details NBCC received a ₹332.99 crore order from IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to provide project management and consultancy services for the planning, designing and development of the construction of Academic Blocks, student housing, activity centre and other works on the campus.

The company also received a ₹12.05 crore order from the Kandla SEZ in Kutch, Gujarat, to carry out day-to-day annual maintenance work, along with providing the manpower and material for the period between 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026 (one year).

The maintenance work includes housekeeping, horticulture, electrical, plumbing, carpentry & civil works, dish antenna, ACs, mosquito management, CCTV camera and Networking System among other things.

In both the order updates, the company has not specified any timeline for the completion of the projects, according to the BSE filing.

NBCC India share price NBCC India shares closed 3.04% lower at ₹111.80 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹115.30 at the previous market close, BSE data shows. The company announced its order book update after the market operating hours on 16 December 2025.

Shares of NBCC have given stock market investors more than 448% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 10% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Navratna PSU stock has risen 19.69% in 2025, but has lost 4.77% in the last one-month period. NBCC share price is trading 2.80% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

NBCC shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹130.60 on 9 June 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹70.82 on 3 March 2025, according to data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹30,186 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee