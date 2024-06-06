Multibagger NBCC share price climbs over 8% after company bags new orders worth ₹491 crore
NBCC (India) stock surged 8.4% to ₹141 per share after securing orders worth ₹491 crore. The company won orders from CGHS and Department of Social Security. The stock has gained 78% in the past six months and 219% in the last year.
Shares of NBCC (India), the state-owned construction firm, jumped 8.4% in today's early morning deals, reaching ₹141 apiece after the company received orders worth ₹491.45 crore from multiple clients.
