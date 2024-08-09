Multibagger NBCC soars over 11% on new order worth ₹15,000 crore

Shares of NBCC (India) surged over 11 percent in intraday trading on Friday after the company secured a significant order worth 15,000 crore from the Srinagar Development Authority.

Pranati Deva
Published9 Aug 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger NBCC soars over 11% on new order worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 crore
Multibagger NBCC soars over 11% on new order worth ₹15,000 crore

Shares of NBCC (India) surged over 11 percent in intraday trading on Friday after the company secured a significant order worth 15,000 crore from the Srinagar Development Authority.

In a stock exchange filing, NBCC stated that the project involves the "development of a Satellite Township spread over 406 acres at Rakh-e-Gund Akshah, Bemina, Srinagar (J&K)." The MoU was signed by SDA’s Owais Ahmed and NBCC’s Sanjay Gupta. The project site is located adjacent to the upcoming Medi City and the High Court Complex, as per the company. NBCC will act as the project management and marketing consultant, handling the project from ‘concept to commissioning.’

Also Read | Trent shares jump 13%, touch ₹6,000 mark as Q1 earnings top expectations

The stock rose as much as 11.6 percent to reach the day's high of 188.50, now just 5 percent shy of its record high of 198.25, achieved on July 9, 2024. The stock has increased over 304 percent from its 52-week low of 46.61, set on August 14, 2023.

Over the past year, the stock has rallied 246 percent and it has gained 131 percent year-to-date in 2024.

The project will be completed in phases over five years and will include residential plots, villas, apartments, commercial offices, an indoor sports center, and 5-star resorts with modern facilities and amenities, according to media reports.

Also Read | Neogen Chemicals stock surges 6% after Q1 results; Kotak Institutional lifts target price to ₹2,000

Approximately 3,200 affordable housing flats, each 45 sqm, are also planned for the project site. The project development cost, including site infrastructure, facilities, amenities, and affordable housing units, will be funded through a self-sustaining model from the revenue generated by the sale of proposed villas and commercial components.

Upon completion, the project is expected to serve as the New Town Centre for Srinagar residents and a hub for tourists, as noted by a company spokesperson.

On August 1, NBCC received an additional order from the Ministry of External Affairs to construct a regional passport office in Srinagar, J&K, valued at 50 crore.

Earnings

In Q4FY24, NBCC’s profit increased by 24.6 percent year-on-year to 141.5 crore, up from 113.6 crore in the same quarter the previous year (Q4FY23).

The company’s revenue surged by 43 percent annually to 4,025 crore in Q4FY24, compared to 2,814 crore in Q4FY23. Operating profit (EBITDA) more than doubled to 240.2 crore in Q4FY24, up from 104.5 crore in Q4FY23. The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin increased by 230 basis points to 6 percent in the March quarter of financial year 2024, compared to 3.7 percent in Q4FY23.

Also Read | Eicher Motors share price rises 5% as Q1 Results beat estimates: Buy or Sell?

NBCC is a construction company providing project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment services. The company also offers water treatment plants, water supply networks, including raw water mains, and solid waste management solutions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 03:35 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger NBCC soars over 11% on new order worth ₹15,000 crore

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.35
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
8.65 (2.68%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.80
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.5 (1.17%)

Tata Power

418.40
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
0.4 (0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.40
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.5 (9.18%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.95
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.5 (7.67%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Affle India

1,583.05
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
96.8 (6.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue