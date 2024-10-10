Stock Market today: Multibagger NBFC stock Emerald Finance Ltd share price gained 5% during intraday trades on Thursday to hits upper circuit. Emerald Finance share price hit upper circuit for second straight session after Q2 results 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Emarald Finance Share price opened at ₹76.46 on the BSE on Thursday , 5% higher over the previous close of ₹74.97. The 5% mark at ₹76.46 also remained the upper price band of Emarald Finance Share price for the day .

Emarald Finance Share price has been gaining regularly since 3 October 2024 close and has gained more than 10% ever since. Emarald Finance Share price having risen more than almost 5 folds (almost 400%) in last one year and thereby given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Emarald Finance Ltd recently has declared its July-Sepember'2024 (Q2FY25) and first half FY25 performance that has lifted investor confidence.

Emarald Finance consolidated net profit for the September quarter at ₹2.06 core had risen 138.97% over the year ago quarter. At standalone level also the net profit had grown 89.96 % over the same quarter last year.

The total consolidated Income at ₹5.01 Crore had risen 80.32% over the year ago quarter. The Emarald Finance earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹3.51 crore growing 155.54% over the year ago quarter meant that Emerald Finance Ebitda margins at 70.01 % improved significantly over consolidated Ebidta margins of 49.41% reported during the Septemeber'2023 quarter.

The robust performance during the second quarter of FY25 and the first half of the fiscal year as per the company is indicative of its growth plan, which is being executed well and aims to increase our portfolios for retail lending and MSME financing. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance in a statement said that We are encouraged by the substantial YoY growth in Total Income, EBITDA, and PAT, which underscores our ability to penetrate new markets and serve a broader customer base

