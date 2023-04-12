Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹336.95 Cr and the company deals in the financial services sector as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, April 28, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of Sub-Division/Stock Split of the Equity Shares of the Company for 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up," said the Board of Sera Investments & Finance India in a stock exchange filing today.

The record date has been fixed for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/stock split of the equity shares of the company for 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹(-0.69) Cr compared to ₹3.25 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses stood at ₹0.51 Cr compared to ₹0.57 Cr and its EBIT reached ₹(-1.20) Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.68 Cr reported during Q3FY22. The company reported a net loss of ₹(-1.23) Cr during Q3FY23 as against a net profit of ₹2.13 Cr in the same quarter of FY22 whereas its EPS stood at ₹(-1.23) during Q3FY23 as against ₹4.26 reported during Q3FY22.

The shares of Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹336.95 apiece level, down by 0.87% from the previous close of ₹339.90. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 804% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 504% during the past three years. The stock has posted a multibagger return of 460% during the past year, and YTD, it has climbed 70%so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹368.85 on (07/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹58.25 on (25/04/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 8.64% below the 1 year high and 478.45% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.00% and a public stake of 30%.

